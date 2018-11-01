SANFORD, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Congressional delegation says a rug manufacturer in the state has succeeded in its application for an exemption from a tariff on yarn it uses to make products.

The company, Flemish Master Weavers of Sanford, is one of the largest manufacturing businesses in southern Maine. The delegation says a ruling in the company’s favor by the Foreign-Trade Zones Board will help level the playing field against foreign competitors.

The four members of the delegation pushed in favor of Flemish Master Weavers‘ application. They issued a statement Tuesday in which they described the tariff as “harmful” and said the company’s now in position to expand operations.

Company president Johan Moulin says approval of the exemption took more than three years. The company’s one of four producers of its kind in America.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.