ALEXANDER, N.D. (AP) - McKenzie County sheriff’s officials say officers shot and wounded a man in Alexander.

The sheriff’s department responded to a domestic disturbance involving an armed man Wednesday night. Authorities didn’t say what prompted officers to fire their weapons. The man is in stable condition.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked to review the shooting. The officers are on standard administrative leave.





