OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 28-year-old Omaha mother has been charged in the bathtub drowning last month of her 9-month-old baby.

Hanin Alnajjar appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Thursday to face a charge of negligent child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Alnajjar’s 9-year-old daughter told police that her mother left the baby and a 2-year-old in the bath alone with the water running. Police say the baby was found face up in the tub. Alnajjar’s daughter told police the water was running onto the baby’s face.

Alnajjar’s surviving children have been taken from her custody. Alnajjar is being held on $250,000 bail.





