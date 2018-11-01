WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Charges have been filed against the parents of a 4-year-old boy in Connecticut who died in July after being found locked in hot car.

Police in West Haven say Dusan Jenkins and Latoya Walters, both 34, are charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. Jenkins was also charged with criminally negligent homicide and Walters with making a false statement.

Police say Dusan Jenkins, Jr., and his 2-year-old brother, Davion, locked themselves in the hot car on July 19 after leaving their house on their own. The younger boy survived and is now in foster care.

In an interview last month with WTNH-TV , Jenkins said the couple had planned on bringing the children to a museum and that the boys had apparently gone out to the car in anticipation.





