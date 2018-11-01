MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - The parents of a Detroit-area college student who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2015 again are pleading for help to solve the case.

Ryan Tsatsos of Macomb County was killed as he walked to his dorm at Central Michigan University on a rainy Halloween night. He was just a few weeks away from his 18th birthday.

His mother, Julie Tsatsos, made a public appeal to the driver this week, saying “Don’t be fearful. … Come forward. Relieve the pressure.”

The teen’s father, Paul Tsatsos, says he used to be “angry” but now he’s “just tired.” He says the guilt has got to be tearing the driver apart. The parents say 2015 was a year of tragedy: Another son died in an unrelated car crash.

Anyone with tips can call (800) 422-5245.

