ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police say a man fired gunshots at a gated apartment complex that killed one man and injured another as many people were coming from Halloween celebrations.

Lt. Andrea Webster tells news outlets the men were shot early Thursday as they crossed paths with the shooter at the gate. She says the two were walking out of the apartments in Buckhead as the gunman was entering, and got into an argument that escalated.

It’s unclear if they lived at the complex. Police are still searching for the shooter.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The other was shot several times and died at the scene.

Police don’t know what motivated the shooting. Investigators are searching for surveillance video and speaking to any witnesses.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.