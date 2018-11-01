By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 1, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for a man who fatally shot a store clerk during a robbery.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a Dollar General store on the city’s north side. Police say the gunman got away with nothing from the robbery.

Store workers told police that a man entered, announced a robbery and began shooting. A clerk was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.


