ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for a man who fatally shot a store clerk during a robbery.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at a Dollar General store on the city’s north side. Police say the gunman got away with nothing from the robbery.

Store workers told police that a man entered, announced a robbery and began shooting. A clerk was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.





