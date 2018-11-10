GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wendy’s restaurant tin the early morning hours.
The Greensboro Police Department says in a news release that the heavyset suspect with a dark hat and dark hooded jacket displayed a handgun during the robbery around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He’s described as a black male.
He left with an undisclosed amount of cash form the restaurant that’s among a cluster of fast-food places south of downtown.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.