GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wendy’s restaurant tin the early morning hours.

The Greensboro Police Department says in a news release that the heavyset suspect with a dark hat and dark hooded jacket displayed a handgun during the robbery around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He’s described as a black male.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash form the restaurant that’s among a cluster of fast-food places south of downtown.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.