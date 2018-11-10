AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an apparent accidental shooting inside a dormitory at the University of Akron has wounded a 19-year-old man who is not a student.
University police say the man was shot in the abdomen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday and was taken to a hospital. His condition hasn’t been released.
A 17-year-old boy who is not a student was taken into custody.
University of Akron Police Chief James Weber says the two are acquaintances. Police haven’t provided their names.
The shooting prompted a lockdown that was lifted after about 15 minutes.
