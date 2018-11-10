By - Associated Press - Saturday, November 10, 2018

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in the southwestern corner of Iowa have seized about 300 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop along Interstate 29.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the marijuana was found after a recreational vehicle was pulled over near Hamburg.

Deputies say a police dog indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle, leading to a search of it.

Officials say a North Carolina man and two Virginia men were arrested.

