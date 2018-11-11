Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says his department has reports of 110 people still missing in a massive Northern California wildfire that has scorched 164 square miles.

Honea says he’s hopeful that more of those missing people will be located. The department initially had more than 500 calls about citizens who were unable to reach loved ones.

But he says they’ve been able to help locate many.

Next he says sheriff’s officials will be cross-checking their list with official shelters to search for the remaining missing.

Honea said Saturday that 23 people have died in the fire near Paradise, about 180 miles northeast of San Francisco.





