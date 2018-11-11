PHOENIX (AP) - Federal authorities are investigating the deaths of two free-roaming horses found shot on national forest land in eastern Arizona.

The Arizona Republic reports U.S. Forest Service investigators discovered the dead horses near Heber-Overgaard in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests after receiving a tip last month.

Jean Nelson-Dean, a representative of the Forest Service Southwest region, says the horses could not be confirmed as belonging to the federally protected Heber herd, but investigators are treating them as such.

U.S. law prohibits killing a wild or free-roaming horse on federal lands. All unbranded and unclaimed horses on public lands also fall under the protection.

Authorities have not yet uncovered a motive for the shootings.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com





