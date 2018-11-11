LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a fatal shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard is being investigated as a homicide.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say one person was declared deceased and another person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The names, ages and genders of the two people weren’t immediately released.
