WAGONER, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say a 52-year-old man has died following an officer-involved shooting.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the shooting occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in downtown Wagoner, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa.

The OSBI says the shooting occurred after a Wagoner police officer initiated a traffic stop with a motorist identified as Elisha Edward Kelley. Officials say Kelley got out of his truck and refused to follow verbal commands.

Investigators say Kelley became aggressive and charged at the officer, who fired multiple rounds with his handgun. Officials say Kelley sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The OSBI says that neither the officer nor anyone else was injured. The name of the officer was not immediately released.

