Rep. Jerrold Nadler, who is in line to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee in the next Congress, says the committee plans to immediately summon acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to testify about the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

President Trump, who prodded Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign last week, has appointed Mr. Whitaker to serve as acting attorney general.

Mr. Nadler said the appointment of Mr. Whitaker “is a real threat to the integrity of that investigation.”

“That investigation is of utmost importance in making sure that we adhere to the rule of law and that the administration is held accountable,” the New York Democrat said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “We will certainly hold hearings on that.”

“Our very first witness after January 3rd — we will summon, if necessary subpoena, Mr. Whitaker,” he said.

Democrats have pointed to Mr. Whitaker’s past critical comments of the Mueller probe as proof he can’t be in a position to impartially oversee it.

Mr. Sessions had recused himself from overseeing the probe because of his involvement with the Trump campaign. That move has angered the president, who has said he wouldn’t have offered Mr. Sessions the job if he knew he was going to do that.

Mr. Nadler said impeaching Mr. Trump himself is a question that would potentially come up down the road depending on the finding’s of Mr. Mueller’s investigation and other probes.

“We’re far from that right now,” he said.

He also said he has no intentions of trying to impeach U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for committing perjury during Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.