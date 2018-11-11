Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that he doesn’t think new acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has to recuse himself from the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“I think he was appropriately appointed legally. I don’t think he has to recuse himself,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Some have suggested that Mr. Trump improperly installed Mr. Whitaker since he wasn’t confirmed to the position by the Senate.

Mr. Whitaker has also publicly expressed skepticism about the Mueller investigation and has suggested that it could be curtailed by winding down its budget.

But Mr. Graham said he’s confident Mr. Mueller will be allowed to come to a “good, solid conclusion” and there won’t be any political influence put on him by Mr. Whitaker.

“You don’t recuse somebody because they have opinions different than the people they’re overseeing,” he said.

Mr. Graham, a member of the judiciary committee, also predicted a new attorney general would be appointed early next year.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.