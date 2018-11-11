By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 11, 2018

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in New Bedford.

The Bristol District Attorney’s office says police responding to a 911 call early Sunday morning found 23-year-old Reynaldo Pena lying on Shawmut Street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.

No arrests were immediately reported and authorities released no other details about the case.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide