MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man whose online videos of drones firing guns and shooting flames have been viewed millions of times is set to go on trial on allegations he assaulted police officers.

Testimony is scheduled to begin in Middletown on Tuesday in the trial of Austin Haughwout (HOW’-it), of Clinton. He denies allegations he assaulted two Clinton officers in 2015 and accuses police of harassing him because of his videos.

Haughwout made headlines in 2014 when he posted a video of himself being assaulted by a woman upset he was flying a drone at a state beach.

He posted the weaponized drone videos a year later. Federal authorities investigated but never filed charges.

Haughwout also is facing another trial on charges of enticing minors and child pornography possession, which he also denies.





