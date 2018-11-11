MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old man seriously wounded.
Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and got into an argument Saturday at a business. After a confrontation in the parking lot, the victim was shot.
Officials say the victim is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police are still investigating and searching for the suspect.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.