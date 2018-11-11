By - Associated Press - Sunday, November 11, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the vehicle involved in the early Sunday morning crash fled the scene. Police are searching for a metallic blue Chevrolet Cruze.

Police initially said the man who died was driving a motorcycle, but an investigation revealed he was a pedestrian. The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide