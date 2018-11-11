House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said Democrats will be “strategic” when it comes to congressional oversight issues with their new majority and that they won’t conduct investigations in a “scattershot” or political manner.

“We are responsible. We are not scattershot,” Mrs. Pelosi said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We are not doing any investigation for a political purpose, but to seek the truth. So I think a word that you could describe about how Democrats will go forward in this regard is we will be very strategic.”

Mrs. Pelosi, who is in line to become the next House speaker, said she hopes Democrats won’t have to subpoena the Justice Department to try to make public special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Let us hope not but the Congress - the beauty of our Constitution is the system of checks and balances,” she said. “And in doing so to have oversight responsibility, to be a check. So in our oversight responsibilities we would want that information.”

Mrs. Pelosi said the GOP’s attitude toward congressional investigations has been “very political.”

“We are coming to do something that is very important for our country; a more open Congress with accountability to the public…seeking bipartisanship where we can find it, stand our ground where we can’t,” she said.





