PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A 53-year-old woman and her mother are dead in what Port Huron police are investigating as a possible homicide and suicide.

The daughter’s body was found about 1 p.m. Saturday by a family friend next to the body of her 79-year-old mother. Police say a handgun appears to have been used.

Port Huron is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

Police believe the older woman lived in Burtchville Township, northwest of Port Huron.





