HOLBROOK, Mass. (AP) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Holbrook, killing a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver and another passenger in the car were injured in the crash shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday on Route 139. No one inside the house was injured.
The Norfolk District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Nicole Ricci, of Stoughton, died in the crash.
Authorities say the car struck a utility pole and went through a fence before slamming into the house.
Two men were taken to the hospital after the crash. There was no word on the extent of their injuries.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.