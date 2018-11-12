Rep.-elect Abigail Spanberger of Virginia said Monday she won’t back Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for House speaker.

“I’m going to vote for someone who I believe is going to be a new voice in the conversation in Washington. And I have tremendous respect for everything that leader Pelosi has been able to accomplish thus far in her very distinguished career in Congress,” Ms. Spanberger, a Democrat, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “But I do think it is a time as we have such an incredible level of divisiveness in our political rhetoric and discussions. We need new leaders in the conversations.”

When pressed by MSNBC’s Katie Hunt, Ms. Spanberger said she wouldn’t back a Republican in the speaker vote, but still stressed she would only vote for someone who would bring new representation.

Ms. Spanberger, a former CIA case officer, surprisingly unseated Virginia’s incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Brat by a narrow margin on Tuesday.

Mrs. Pelosi officially put her bid for speaker forward last week and received a strong, albeit surprising, show of support from President Trump. However, she will have to sway members of her party, especially new representatives, who are disillusioned with the establishment leadership.





