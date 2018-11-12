Amazon will reportedly announce as soon as Tuesday that it has officially decided on the Washington-area neighborhood of Crystal City and New York’s Long Island City as its second and third headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal reported the decision, which had been rumored, Monday evening, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

The announcement, splitting the plan for “HQ2” is imminent and is expected as soon as Tuesday, the sources told the Journal, though some of them added that other cities may get some major new sites.

The two locations are expected to combine for about 50,000 jobs and billions of dollars in economic growth.





