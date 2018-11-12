Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has expressed outrage that some voters in hurricane-ravaged Bay County had been allowed to vote by email against state rules.

Gillum spoke Monday evening at an African-American church in Boynton Beach.

Elections Supervisor Mark Andersen in heavily Republican Bay County told the Miami Herald earlier on Monday that he allowed about 150 people to cast ballots by email, which is illegal under state law.

“These are the stories that we know,” Gillum said. “Imagine the ones that we don’t.”

President Donald Trump tweeted earlier Monday that the election should be called for Gillum’s Republican opponent, Ron DeSantis, and Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for U.S. Senate. Trump said an honest vote count is no longer possible.

Gillum disagreed with the tweet, saying, “Not one supervisor, not one governor, not one president - if that’s what we want to call him- should be able to take away our sense of hope.”

Gillum questioned the Republicans’ rush to stop counting votes when the new governor won’t be sworn in until January.





