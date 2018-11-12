Former Supreme CourtJustice Anthony M. Kennedy said society’s culture has become vulgar, and it’s up to the U.S. to lead the rest of the world.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews at the 2018 International Churchill Conference over the weekend in Virginia, the retired high court justice said most people perceive the First Amendment as moral relativism, but that isn’t the right view.

“This culture is becoming vulgar. This culture is becoming one, which should not embrace moral relativism,” Justice Kennedy said.

Moral relativism is a philosophical belief there is no set of universal moral standards.

“The rest of the world is looking at the United States to see what freedom looks like and it’s up to us to show a culture, a discourse, a civil dialogue that’s enviable and admirable,” he said.

The justice also told Mr. Matthews he wasn’t sure if he should be labeled a “conservative.”

“I am a conservative in that I am suspicious of the government,” said Justice Kennedy.

The 82-year-old justice retired this summer after serving on the Supreme Court for 30 years.





