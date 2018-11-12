DENVER (AP) - Authorities say three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Denver-area woman whose body was set on fire.
The Denver Post reports Jefferson County deputies arrested Abel Gallegos, 27-year-old Alonso Quintana and 35-year-old Rene Rosales on suspicion of first-degree murder and other felony charges.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jenny Fulton says Pleasant View firefighters found the body of 28-year-old Cymone Duran in Golden last week. Duran had been shot multiple times before her body was burned.
Online jail documents do not indicate if any of the three has hired an attorney.
