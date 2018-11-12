President Trump is reportedly preparing to dismiss Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and the removal could happen as soon as this week.

According to a report Monday night in the Washington Post, which cited “five current and former White House officials,” Mr. Trump told aides last weekend that he has decided to dismiss her over what he sees as her lackluster performance on immigration enforcement.

Mr. Trump has been grumbling for months along these lines and has berated Ms. Nielsen at Cabinet meetings, “belittled her to other White House staff and tagged her months ago as a ‘Bushie,’ a reference to her previous service under president George W. Bush and meant to cast suspicion on her loyalty,” the Post wrote.

The president is looking for someone who will promote his immigration policies and ideas more vigorously, the Post reported.

But Mr. Trump’s desire to dismiss Ms. Nielsen is being resisted by Chief of Staff John Kelly, and, the Post noted, Mr. Trump can be mercurial on personnel matters.

As for Ms. Nielsen herself, the Post cited “colleagues” as saying she has been unhappy “for several months” but wants to stick around at least until Dec. 6, the first anniversary of her tenure at Homeland Security.

Should she leave, her successor would be the fourth DHS secretary in two years.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.