The former chief writer of WorldNetDaily is saying he will be indicted soon by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Best-selling author Jerome Corsitold ABC News in an interview Monday that he expects the indictment to come in a matter of days, though he didn’t specify what the purported crime might be.

“I don’t know what they’re going to charge me with,” said Mr. Corsi, who until recently was Washington bureau chief for Alex Jones’s Infowars website.

“I think my only crime was that I support Donald Trump. That’s my crime, and now I’m going to go to prison for the rest of my life for cooperating with them,” he told ABC News.

Mr. Corsi was subpoenaed in September to testify before Mr. Mueller’s grand jury and his lawyer told the New York Times at the time that he understood the line of questioning to involve Mr. Corsi’s communications with former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Mr. Stone’s public words about Wikileaks and damaging information about 2016 Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton have fueled speculation that the Trump campaign actively colluded with Russian efforts to influence the elections.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.