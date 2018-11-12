French President Emmanuel Macron’s thinly-veiled shots at President Trump over the weekend won at least one hearty American “oui” — from Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Mr. Kasich, a frequent critic of Mr. Trump, took to Twitter to second Mr. Macron’s attack on “nationalism” at a speech Sunday marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

“@EmmanuelMacron is right,” Mr. Kasich tweeted, going on to quote what the French leader said in front of Mr. Trump, who has taken much criticism as racist for calling himself a “nationalist.”

.@EmmanuelMacron is right: "Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism..By saying our interests first, who cares about the others, we erase what a nation holds dearest…its moral values."



America was founded as the shining city on the hill. United, we can keep it that way — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 11, 2018

That won Mr. Kasich’s “amen.”

That won Mr. Kasich's "amen."

"America was founded as the shining city on the hill. United, we can keep it that way," Mr. Kasich added.





