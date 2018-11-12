NEW YORK — Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker will consult with Justice Department ethics officials about “matters that may warrant recusal” amid pressure from Democrats to step aside from overseeing the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Spokeswoman Kerri Kupec says Whitaker is fully committed to following appropriate procedures, including consulting with senior ethics officials about oversight responsibilities.

Whitaker has been publicly critical of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. In one interview as a commentator for CNN, Whitaker suggested the Mueller probe could be starved of resources.

The Senate’s top Democrat, Sen. Charles Schumer, has called for Whitaker to recuse himself from the Mueller probe.

Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi sent a letter Sunday asking the Justice Department to disclose whether Whitaker had been advised to recuse himself.





