Monday, November 12, 2018

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri man has been killed in a southeast Missouri shooting.

KFVS-TV reports that the Butler County Coroner says 49-year-old Steven Scott, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. was pronounced dead Sunday. Scott died from a single gunshot wound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Information from: KFVS-TV, http://www.kfvs12.com


