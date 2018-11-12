POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri man has been killed in a southeast Missouri shooting.
KFVS-TV reports that the Butler County Coroner says 49-year-old Steven Scott, of Poplar Bluff, Mo. was pronounced dead Sunday. Scott died from a single gunshot wound.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
