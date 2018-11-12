The teenager who confessed to the Parkland, Florida, high-school massacre registered to vote from jail.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz listed his address on the registration as the Broward County Jail, where is being held awaiting trial on 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Valentine’s Day attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was one of the slain pupils, posted a screenshot of the registration form indicating that Mr. Cruz, to whom he referred only as his inmate number, had registered in July.

“I’m sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote,” he said, going on to call felon voting part of Democrats’ efforts to “steal” elections in the state.

“The Despicable Democrats have no shame. Can’t let them steal this election,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sheriff Israel is a Democrat.

“This election would have been my beautiful Meadow’s 1st election, but she wasn’t able to vote because 18-1958 murdered her during the Parkland shooting. If she can’t vote because of that monster, why should he be allowed to register to vote?” Mr. Pollack continued.

But according to Florida officials, because Mr. Cruz has not yet been convicted of anything, his registration is valid.

“Taking away the voting rights of an eligible person awaiting trial is illegal,” sheriff’s office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright told WFLA, the NBC affiliate in Tampa.

Mr. Cruz registered as a Republican.





