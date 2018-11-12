WINFIELD, Ind. (AP) - A police dog has failed to lead investigators to a northwestern Indiana man who has been missing for nearly a week.
Terry Fodemski is from Winfield in Lake County. Town Marshal Daniel Ball says the 64-year-old is probably on foot. He was last seen Tuesday near a McDonald’s restaurant.
Police say Fodemski has a mental health condition and may be off his medication. He is white, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 190 pounds.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.