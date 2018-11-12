President Trump approved Monday an expedited request for a major disaster declaration for California as the state grapples with devastating wildfires that have left 31 dead.

“I just approved an expedited request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of California,” he tweeted. “Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on. I am with you all the way. God bless all of the victims and families affected.”

The declaration was requested Sunday by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown to boost the state’s response to destructive wildfires in Butte, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration means that wildfire victims will be eligible for expanded assistance on housing, crisis counseling, unemployment, and other services.

Mr. Trump has criticized poor forest management for fueling the wildfires, while Mr. Brown has blamed human-caused climate change.





