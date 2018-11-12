Federal researchers published updated guidelines on exercise and physical activity on Monday, stressing that any movement is beneficial than none at all in an effort to reduce and prevent a number of medical conditions and chronic diseases.

Approximately 80 percent of Americans don’t meet the minimum requirements for physical activity, according to researchers from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Physical activity lowers the risk for heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and some cancers, all leading causes of death in the U.S. Exercise also lowers the risk of depression and feelings of anxiety.

The guidelines stress that even small amounts of physical activity, occurring in bouts less than 10 minutes, can have immediate physiological benefits including improved sleep, reduced anxiety, better cognition, lower blood pressure and improved insulin sensitivity.

“Guidance for adults no longer requires physical activity to occur in bouts of at least 10 minutes,” the authors wrote.

“Most of these improvements increase, and additional benefits occur, with the regular performance of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.”

It is the first update since 2008 of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans and expands the benefits as going beyond being preventive, but that regular physical activity promotes brain health — especially in the face of growing number of patients with Alzheimer’s and Dementia — and healthy development of school children, easing and improvement of symptoms for people with chronic disease and various disabilities, the authors wrote.

“Adults should move more and sit less throughout the day,” they continued. “Some physical activity is better than none. Adults who sit less and do any amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity gain some health benefits.”

For substantial health benefits, American adults are encouraged to complete between two and a half hours to five hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week or vigorous-intensity activity for between an hour and 15 minutes to two and a half hours a week.

Moderate activities range from brisk walking to house hold chores like raking leaves, the authors wrote, while more intense activity can be running or jogging, carrying heavy groceries or participating in a strenuous fitness class.

Within these activities, health officials stress incorporating different types of exercise, such as aerobic and weight-lifting for maximum benefits.

“Adults should also do muscle-strengthening activities of moderate or greater intensity that involve all major muscle groups on 2 or more days a week, as these activities provide additional health benefits,” the authors wrote.

The guidelines cover a number of subgroups including adults older than 65, those with chronic medical conditions and disabilities, pregnant and postpartum women, and children through adolescents, from ages 3 up to teenagers.

“It is important to provide young people opportunities and encouragement to participate in physical activities that are appropriate for their age, that are enjoyable, and that offer variety,” the authors wrote.

Among their guidelines include that children and adolescents should get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per day with at least three days of an hour of vigorous physical activity, including strength training.





