Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed Tuesday that Arlington is one of two locations chosen for Amazon’s second headquarters, beating out 18 other cities for the coveted investment and development of the online retail giant.

“This is a big win for Virginia — I’m proud Amazon recognizes the tremendous assets the Commonwealth has to offer and plans to deepen its roots here,” Mr. Northam said in a statement.

The governor added that Amazon will bring with it a $2 billion investment in construction and operation costs and 25,000 new jobs.

Amazon had earlier said that its second headquarters site, which was believed to be only one location, would yield a $5 billion investment and 50,000 high-paying jobs with estimated salaries of $100,000, The New York Times reported.

Arlington is one of two locations Amazon chose for its second headquarters beyond its original home in Seattle. The other site is in the Long Island City neighborhood of New York City’s Queens borough.

Amazon first announced it would choose a new location for its second North American headquarters in September. It fielded proposals from 238 cities and metropolitan areas across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. In January, the online giant narrowed the search to 20 cities.





