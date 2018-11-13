MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - A man who drove a car through a crowd on a pedestrian-only Australian street last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, has been found guilty of all 33 charges against him, including six counts of murder.

A Melbourne Supreme Court jury Tuesday found 28-year-old James Gargasoulas guilty of all charges, which also included 27 counts of reckless conduct endangering life.

Gargasoulas pleaded not guilty to all charges, but admitted driving through Melbourne’s busy Bourke Street pedestrian mall and along sidewalks in January 2017, causing death and injury.

Gargasoulas, who has a mental illness but didn’t use that as a defense, said he believed he had God’s permission to hit people with the stolen car he was driving, but not to kill anyone.

