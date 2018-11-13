EARLVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a northeast Iowa woman who fell at her farm.
First responders were sent around noon Saturday to the farm about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of Earlville. They found 39-year-old Amy Mullis injured. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Mullis was taken to a hospital in Manchester, where she died.
Details about the fall have not been released.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.