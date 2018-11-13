GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware say they have seized 1,500 bags of heroin from a Virginia man during a traffic stop.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports 26-year-old Tyrice Thomas of Virginia Beach was arrested on charges including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Georgetown police say they pulled over Thomas Sunday morning for a traffic violation and officers smelled marijuana. The nature of the traffic violation is unclear.

Police say officers then searched the car and found six grams of marijuana. They say that officers then found a bag filled with 150 bundles of heroin, each containing 10 individual bags.

Thomas has since posted bail and been released. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/





