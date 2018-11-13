YULEE, Fla. (AP) - Four cheetah cubs have been born at a nonprofit wildlife refuge in Florida. Only about 7,000 cheetahs remain in the wild due to poaching, habitat loss, the illegal wildlife trade and similar issues.

The Florida Times-Union reports the two female and two male cubs were born last month at the White Oak Conservation in Yulee, about 25 miles north of Jacksonville. Kimbra and Mark Walter own the roughly 17,000-acre (6879-hectare) refuge. Mark Walter says the new cubs “bring us closer to saving this species from extinction.”

The nonprofit’s director of conservation, Brandon Speeg, says the cubs will remain part of the North American population kept to maintain genetic diversity in the species. Nearly 190 cheetah cubs have been born at White Oak since it established its cheetah conservation program in 1985.

