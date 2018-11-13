President Trump nominated retired Gen. John P. Abizaid Tuesday to become U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
The nomination comes at a tense time in U.S.-Saudi relations after the murder of a Saudi journalist who was a legal U.S. resident, at the hands of Saudi operatives suspected of working for the ruling family.
Gen. Abizaid, 67, currently serves as the first Annenberg Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and works as a private consultant at JPA Associates.
Previously, he held the distinguished chair of the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He began his career in the Army as an infantry platoon leader and rose to become a four-star general and the longest serving commander of U.S. Central Command.
Gen. Abizaid earned his master’s degree in Middle Eastern Area Studies from Harvard University.
