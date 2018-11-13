Under mounting pressure from the Trump administration, the nation’s leading e-cigarette maker said Tuesday it will clamp down on teen use by shuttering its social media accounts and yanking flavored products from the 90,000 retailers where they’re sold.

JUUL said it offered “pods” in mango, fruit, creme and cucumber flavors to help adult cigarette smokers transition to vaping, which is considered a healthier alternative.

Yet it’s “sensitive” to Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb’s argument that flavored products were causing a rash of young people to take up vaping, potentially creating a new generation of nicotine-addicted Americans who might turn to regular cigarettes.

“We don’t want anyone who doesn’t smoke, or already use nicotine, to use JUUL products,” said company CEO Kevin Burns. “We certainly don’t want youth using the product. It is bad for public health, and it is bad for our mission.”

JUUL said flavored products will be sold exclusively on their website, rather than at convenience stores or vape shops.

It is beefing up age-verification measures to ensure no one younger than 21 can access the products. By the end of the year, customers will need to verify their identify through a code sent to their phones and a photo that matches their uploaded government I.D.

The moves appear to be a direct response to the FDA’s crackdown on vaping companies whose products are favored by teens.

Dr. Gottlieb has spoke favorably about e-cigarettes’ advantage for adult smokers, but said a rise in usage among young people is an unacceptable tradeoff, so he may have to consider yanking flavored products from the market.

He cited a shocking 77 percent jump in use among high schoolers over the least year.

JUUL has been singled out because it holds a large share of the vaping market and its products look like thumb drives, making it harder for parents to identify them as e-cigs.

The company said it may reintroduce flavored e-cigs to retail shops, though only in stores with robust age-verification systems that scan IDs.

For now, it will still sell menthol and mint pods at retail shops, because they mirror regular cigarette flavors.

Dr. Gottlieb is reportedly considering whether to ban the sale of e-cigarettes beyond those flavors.

JUUL is also shutting down its Facebook and Instagram accounts, saying it realizes many young people get their information from social media.

It said its Twitter account will be used for “non-promotional communications” and its YouTube channel will only feature adults who transitioned off regular cigarettes.





