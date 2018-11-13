DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old man has been arrested following the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in central Illinois.

The shooting happened Monday evening near downtown Decatur.

Police say officers responding to a report of shots fired found the boy, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the man was being held on a preliminary charge of involuntary manslaughter. The Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office was expected to review the case.

The Decatur Police Department says additional arrests were possible amid the ongoing investigation.





