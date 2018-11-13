BALTIMORE (AP) — A fire at a vacant three-story house in Baltimore has spread to a nearby assisted living facility, prompting it to be evacuated.

News outlets report the vacant building caught fire early Tuesday, and Baltimore City Fire Department firefighters were still on scene hours later. Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner tells WJZ-TV that no facility tenants were injured.

The cause of the fire is unclear.





