PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a barbershop owner shot and wounded a man who he says was attacking him.
Police say the owner was acting in self-defense when he shot the 26-year-old man at a barbershop Monday morning. WCAU-TV reports the shooting left the alleged attacker in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the stomach and groin.
The sign outside the shop advertises a tax service, but neighborhood residents say a barbershop operates inside the building.
Police are continuing the investigation.
___
Information from: WCAU-TV, http://www.nbc10.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.