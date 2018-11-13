TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Contrary to what’s claimed in a tweet by Donald Trump Jr., an effort by Florida to find non-citizens on its voter rolls did not result in the discovery of tens of thousands of illegal voters.

In the last few days, some Republicans and conservatives have latched onto a six-year-old story that detailed efforts by the administration of Gov. Rick Scott to identify and remove ineligible voters. The president’s son even tweeted out a link Monday to the May 2012 story by The Associated Press.

The headline on the story said “Nearly 200,000 Florida voters may not be citizens.”

Ultimately, however, the push by the Scott administration did not come anywhere close to finding that many non-citizens. Instead the state of Florida discovered a total of 207 ineligible voters.





