Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the building.

The 85-year-old Ginsburg is working in her office at the Supreme Court for the first time since she fell Wednesday evening and fractured three ribs. That’s according to a court employee who is familiar with the situation.

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital and recuperated at home over the three-day Veterans Day weekend. She was not on the bench Tuesday morning when the court met for routine business. Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor also were absent.

But Ginsburg returned to her office later in the day.

The court's next public meeting is Nov. 26.





