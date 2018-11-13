LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Southern California prison inmate who may have been killed by his cellmate.

Robert Garten Jr. was found unconscious and badly injured in his cell Friday at the California State Prison in Lancaster, where he was serving a 20-year sentence for soliciting a murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.

The 50-year-old Garten was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say they suspect he was killed by his cellmate, 32-year-old Stephen Marrufo of Riverside, who had bruises on his foot and hand.

Marrufo is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

Both men arrived at the prison in 2015.

There’s no word on a motive for the suspected killing.





